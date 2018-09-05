Tactile Medical Awarded New Federal Supply Schedule Contract by the Department of Veterans Affairs

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ("Tactile Medical") (NASDAQ:TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced that the Company has been awarded a new Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract for its Flexitouch® systems by the National Acquisition Center, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).



The Federal Supply Schedule contract includes the Company's latest-generation Flexitouch system, Flexitouch Plus. It facilitates access to the Flexitouch Plus system for VA clinicians and staff, as well as their patients, and provides pre-negotiated pricing, terms and conditions that streamline the buying process. The new FSS contract became effective on September 1, 2018, and the Flexitouch Plus system is available under code FSS #36F79718D0519.

"The new Federal Supply Schedule contract represents an important achievement that enables us to begin offering the features and benefits of the Flexitouch Plus to our clinician customers in the VA hospital network and the patients they serve," said Gerald Mattys, Tactile Medical CEO. "As Tactile Medical continues to progress through the launch of our Flexitouch Plus system, we remain focused on engaging with new and existing clinician customers to demonstrate the compelling advantages of this new product."

About Tactile Medical

Tactile Medical is a leader in developing and marketing at-home therapy devices that treat chronic swelling conditions such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. Tactile Medical's Mission is to help people suffering from chronic diseases live better and care for themselves at home. The Company's unique offering includes advanced, clinically proven pneumatic compression devices, as well as continuity of care services provided by a national network of product specialists and trainers, reimbursement experts, patient advocates and clinicians. This combination of products and services ensures that tens of thousands of patients annually receive the at-home treatment necessary to better manage their chronic conditions. Tactile Medical takes pride in the fact that our solutions help increase clinical efficacy, reduce overall healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic conditions.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "confident," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. These also include statements about potential long-term outcomes from the use of Flexitouch. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties outside of the Company's control that can make such statements untrue, including, but not limited to, adverse results to patients; adverse federal, state and local government regulation; technological obsolescence of the Company's products; and technical problems with the Company's research and products. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

