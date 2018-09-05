OneLife Technologies Corp. Completes Acquisition of Mobile Health Monitoring Intellectual Property

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneLife Technologies Corp. ("OneLife", the "Company") (OTC:OLMM), a mobile monitoring, health and medical data, and integrated technologies company, today announced that they have acquired certain intellectual property rights from Yinuo Technologies LTD ("Yinuo") related to wearable products, designs, work, and developed intellectual property and related intangible assets ("Assets") of Yinuo.



"The acquisition of Yinuo's wearable and tricorder assets is yet another milestone for OneLife as we continue to execute our business strategy. Owning the intellectual property of these assets further strengthens our company and its position in the rapidly growing remote patient monitoring and telemedicine marketplace," stated Robert J. Wagner, CEO of OneLife Technologies Corp.

"Our strategy is focused on a complete, comprehensive and intuitive mobile healthcare solution that can be implemented and fully-functional anywhere in the world. As we anticipate the launch of our newest medical wearable later this year, our program of developing and partnering with the industry's most innovative and disruptive technologies will further strengthen OneLife's suite of products," added Wagner.

Prior to the acquisition of the Assets, other than the discussions and negotiations related to the acquisition of Assets, the Company and Seller have entered into a separate Intellectual Property Sharing Agreement and a Stock Purchase Agreement, based on four years of working together to develop the technologies, business strategy and target markets.

Additional information can be found in the Company's 8-K which was filed on August 28th, 2018 and is available at the Securities & Exchange Commission home page at www.sec.gov and within the SEC Filings section of OneLife Technologies' Investor page: www.onelifetc.com/investors .

ABOUT ONELIFE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

OneLife Technologies Corp. is a mobile medical software/data collection company with a suite of proprietary, patented, medical grade wearable tracking technologies designed to provide patients, physicians, nursing homes, and hospitals with 24/7 real-time centralized, personal, comprehensive health data. For additional information, visit www.onelifetc.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This news release includes forward-looking statements that reflect OneLife Technologies Corp. current expectations about its future results, performance, prospects and opportunities OneLife Technologies Corp. has tried to identify these forward-looking statements by using words and phrases such as "may", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "should", "typical", "we are confident" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects of opportunities for the remainder of 2018 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.