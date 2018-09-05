Zenosense, Inc.: MIDS Medical JV to Receive Funding of Up to $1.2 Million

VALENCIA, SPAIN, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Zenosense, Inc. (OTCQB:ZENO, ", Zenosense", , the ", Company", )), a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of the MIDS Cardiac™ hand-held technology for the early detection of heart attack at the Point of Care, is pleased to announce that its MIDS Medical Ltd. joint venture ("MML") has entered a staged funding for the next phase of development of MIDS Cardiac.



On 31 August, 2018 MML entered into an agreement with a third party investor for funding of up to an aggregate amount of $1,200,000 ("Agreement"). This funding is expected to cover the costs of the next crucial development phase of the MIDS Cardiac microfluidic test strip which aims to embody a high sensitivity ("HS") troponin assay or a similar assay to prove the MIDS system on a live test.

As reported on June 19, 2018 the patented MIDS technology has successfully detected commercial assay beads at a level approximately four times better than the threshold advised by MML's assay consultants as required for a HS troponin assay.

The next phase development plan includes;

Design and create an active version of the MIDS microfluidic strip, including the closer integration of the MIDS magnetic sensors to improve the detection levels even further;

In conjunction with a leading assay development Company contracted to MML design, develop and embody a live HS assay on the MIDS test strip;

Refinements of electronic circuitry and software, system testing and data collection; and

The creation of compliance dossier.

MML's work is ongoing and it plans to expand its development operations by engaging a number of specialists in the fields of electronics, microfluidics and software development to carry out the work required.

The outcome of this next phase is intended to prove to the industry that the MIDS magnetic detection method can detect and accurately quantify a live HS assay on the MIDS microfluidic test strip. If successfully completed, the Company believes this will demonstrate that MIDS Cardiac can be used at the Point of Care for HS Troponin testing and is ready for final device development.

HS Troponin testing for myocardial infarction at the Point of Care would meet a critical unmet medical need. It is expected to be of intense interest to global diagnostic majors and the proof of concept should also open up substantial opportunities for the MIDS system to be applied to numerous other immunoassay tests.

Under the Agreement MML will receive an initial aggregate amount of $300,000 in exchange for ordinary shares in MML representing a 2.91% equity ownership, with the option to make scheduled payments up to an additional $900,000. The full $1,200,000 investment would equate to a final 10.31% equity ownership in MML.

Details of the Agreement have been filed on form 8K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Zenosense, Inc.

Zenosense Inc., through a joint-venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is primarily focused on the development of a cost-effective, hand-held Point of Care rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac. MIDS Medical applies patent-protected magnetic nanoparticle detection technology and a development team with world-class technical expertise. The MIDS Cardiac device and test strip is being designed to support a variety of rapid high sensitivity cardiac biomarker tests, with a focus on troponin I and T, to identify or discount Acute Myocardial Infarction with accuracy equal or superior to high sensitivity assays performed on laboratory analyzers. To find out more about Zenosense, visit www.zenosense.com

