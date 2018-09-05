Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton to Present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference in New York City on September 6th, 2018

LATHAM, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leader in providing energy solutions that change the way the world moves, will be a featured presenter at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC.



Plug Power confirms its presentation details:

Date: Thursday, September 6, 2018

Time: 10:00 – 10:25 am ET

Live webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/plug/

In addition to the live webcast, Plug Power CFO Paul Middleton will address institutional investors in one-on-one meetings registered to attend the conference. To receive additional information about this conference, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Plug Power, please email LK@rodmanevents.com.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. The Company's GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers.

Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power's ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future. www.plugpower.com.

Media Contact

Teal Vivacqua

518.738.0269

media@plugpower.com

SOURCE: PLUG POWER