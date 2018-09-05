Two Early Stage iClick Investors Depart Board of Directors

HONG KONG, Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ICLK), a leading independent online marketing and data technology platform in China, today announced Yu Long, of Bertelsmann Asia Investments, and Antares Au, of SSG Capital, have departed the company's board of directors, effective September 1, 2018. The two directors were early stage investors and their departures were not due to any disagreement with the company.



"We appreciate the contributions from Ms. Long and Mr. Au during an important stage in our company's development, and we wish them our best as they focus on new opportunities," said Mr. Sammy Hsieh, chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder of iClick.

"It has been my pleasure serving on the board of iClick, and I look forward to watching the company continue to make progress as a leader and innovator in connecting global marketers with audiences in China," Ms. Long said.

"I am pleased with the progress iClick continues to make and express my fullest support for the company's management team as it executes on its growth strategy," Mr. Au said.

Following the departures, iClick has four independent directors on its seven-person board.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is an independent online marketing and data technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009, currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and London.

