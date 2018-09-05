Alarm.com to Present at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the Raymond James North American Equities Conference.



Event Details:

Raymond James North American Equities Conference in London, England

Date: Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Time: Presentation at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET)



About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com .

