Online Disruptive Technologies Appoints Executive VP of Research & Development

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Disruptive Technologies, Inc. (OTC:ONDR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Shafrira Shai as Executive Vice-President of Research & Development at its operating subsidiary, Savicell Diagnostic Ltd. ("Savicell™").



Dr. Shai brings to Savicell™ 20 years of management experience in the areas of advanced medical diagnostics, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. She gained extensive experience in R&D and medical diagnostic applications from invention to product commercialization of non-invasive medical diagnostic systems. She was the founder of BioShaf Ltd and served as CEO of several start-up companies.

Dr. Shai holds a Doctor of Science degree from the Faculty of Medicine at the Technion, (the Israeli Institute of Technology). During her five years of post-doctoral work at the two top scientific institutes in the UK (at NIMR-National Inst. for Medical Research, London and at University College, London), she gained R&D experience in cancer therapy. Her healthcare experience includes autoimmune diseases, vaccination to malaria disease, infertility and ischemic cerebral hemorrhage.

About Savicell™

Savicell™ has a first-in-class liquid ImmunoBiopsy™ platform designed for the early detection of disease. The platform identifies multiple diseases and may be used to track treatment effectiveness, including immunotherapy. The Savicell™ Well-Shield™ platform is a blood test inherently designed for the early detection of disease. The Company's initial focus is on the multi-billion dollar, underserved cancer liquid biopsy market.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that our technology is designed to be deployed for early detection of diseases; that our technology may have additional applications in drug response monitoring for therapies that impact immune response, that the Well-Shield™ technology is designed to detect and interpret differential metabolic responses; and that we have patent protection on our technology. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug and treatment discovery and development, which include, without limitation, the potential failure of development candidates to advance through clinical studies or demonstrate safety and efficacy in clinical testing; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to finance development; and our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new medical procedures. Good results in small trials and among limited cases does not necessarily lead to the same good results for large numbers or in the general public. Competitors may develop better or cheaper alternatives to our products. Having patented technology does not guarantee that our patents may not be challenged, or that we may be infringing on the intellectual property of others. We may not be able to commercialize our product and even if we do, we may not realize any profit. The potential market may be much smaller than expected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after today's date. Readers should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.