TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), if they purchased the Company's securities between the expanded period of August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.



About the Lawsuits

Tesla and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material facts during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated via Twitter that "[a]m considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured," among other things, which sent Tesla shares soaring to $379.57. From August 9-14, 2018, news agencies reported a SEC probe into the tweets and that another comment by Musk regarding financial advisors being retained for the transaction, was not true. Then, on August 17, 2018, Musk conducted an interview lamenting his stress, demands and mindset.

On this news, the price of Tesla's shares plummeted.

