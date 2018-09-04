Microchip Technology to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated, a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions, announced today that the Company will present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Presenting for the Company will be Mr. Ganesh Moorthy, President and Chief Operating Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be made available by Citi, and can be accessed on the Microchip website at www.microchip.com .



Any forward looking statements made during the presentation are qualified in their entirety by the discussion of risks set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Copies of SEC filings can be obtained for free at the SEC's website ( www.sec.gov ) or from commercial document retrieval services.

