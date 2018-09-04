Helix BioPharma Corp. collaborator ProMab Biotechnologies to present at the CAR-TCR Summit 2018 in Boston

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP), (FSE: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that its collaborator ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc. ("ProMab") will present at the CAR-TCR Summit 2018 being held from September 4th - 7th, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.



Dr. Vita Golubovskaya, Director, R&D, BD of Promab Biotechnologies will present on September 5th at 12:25pm. The title of the presentation is "Novel CAR-T Cells Against Solid and Hematological Cancers". Dr. Golubovskaya's presentation will include certain preclinical data from the multiple myeloma project currently in collaboration with Helix.

Helix continues to aim for a possible first-in-human CAR-T study in 2019. To achieve this goal, Helix's wholly-owned Polish subsidiary Helix Immuno-Oncology ("HIO") will be leading the preclinical and clinical development program in Poland prioritizing a possible European clinical submission. Helix and HIO are engaging experts to advise on the program and are currently securing the necessary financial resources to meet the project timelines.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate and Chimeric Antigen Receptor ("CAR") based cell therapies. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

About Helix Immuno-Oncology S.A.

Helix Immuno-Oncology S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Helix BioPharma Corp., a research company specializing in the development of novel anti-tumour therapies in the field of immune-oncology. The company's development initiatives include V-DOS47 drug candidate for Triple Negative Breast Cancer treatment, cellular therapies as well as combination of thereof.

About ProMab Biotechnologies

ProMab Biotechnologies is a US biotechnology company that develops and commercializes recombinant proteins, custom monoclonal antibodies, CAR-T products through the integration of bioinformatics, gene cloning, protein expression and purification, and immunology, using novel high-throughput technologies.

Cautionary Statements

