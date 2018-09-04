Gaia Announces 500,000 Member Milestone

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, announced today that it will reach its 500,000 paying subscriber milestone in the next 10 days.



The company is also scheduled to participate at the following investor conference next week.

Lake Street 2018 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference

Where: Parker New York

When: September 13, 2018

Conference Website: Lake Street NYC BIG Conference

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga—to its subscribers in 180 countries with over 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

