Academy of Art University's Fashion Show and Showroom at New York Fashion Week SS/2019

San Francisco, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School of Fashion at Academy of Art University is proud to announce the debut of SS/19 and FW/19 collections during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios. The runway show will introduce a new generation of designers, providing a platform to showcase their talent, determination, and hard work during the globally revered fashion week.



Since 2005, the School of Fashion has presented collections created by select students and recent graduates during New York Fashion Week. This year, seventeen designers from the Master of Fine Arts degree programs will present a total of eleven womenswear and two menswear collections; three of the thirteen collections were created through collaborations in textile, knitwear, and fashion design. The collections will debut on Saturday, September 8th at 8:00PM at Pier 59 Studios. The 2019 collections will be viewed by an audience of national and international media, fashion industry executives, recruiters and fellow designers.



This is also the first season that the School of Fashion will host a two-day showroom in New York, allowing industry professionals to view the collections and designers' portfolios up close, and to meet the designers in person. The showroom is at Kimball Studio (78, 5th Avenue, 10th floor, NYC) on Monday, September 10th and Tuesday, September 11th, from 9:00AM – 7:00PM



"The collections reflect the designers' abilities to explore their individual spirit while mastering their craft. They've honored the essence of our industry and carry conscientious practices into textile design, three-dimensional design, tailoring, and construction techniques; at the same time, they've intelligently integrated the use of technology and sustainable concepts into their work. It has been a pleasure for all of us in the School of Fashion to mentor them through their fashion education, both onsite and online; we look forward to watching them forge their careers through the industry." – Simon Ungless, Executive Director of the School of Fashion

Livestream Broadcast Academy of Art University School of Fashion SS2019 and FW2019 Collections

September 8, 2018 at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST

https://www.academyart.edu/runway

Designers Presenting SS2019 / FW2019 Collections



Snežana Aničić-Van Pelt, MFA Fashion Design

@snezana_anicic_van_pelt

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/snezanaanicic

Born / Raised: Belgrade, Serbia

Inspiration: "Observations of the ways our society has been shifting; different qualities (identities) that can coexist as a whole"



Justing Kong Jiang, MFA Fashion Design

@justingkong

Website: www.justingkong.com

Born / Raised: Guangzhou, China

Inspiration: Kinetic art, mechanic structure, and the ‘spirit of surrealism' in the artwork of Oskar Schlemmer and Salvador Dali



Nicholle Jones, MFA Fashion Design

@carte_blanche_df

Website: www.2187149.com

Born / Raised: Columbus, Ohio

Inspiration: "Masks -physical, invisible, or behavior - and the mystery that hides underneath"



Jessica (Ching Chi) Lai, MFA Fashion Design

@jessica_lai320

Website: www.iamjessicalai.com

Born / Raised: Taichung, Taiwan

Inspiration: The works of graphic illustrator, Olimpia Zagnoli and ‘pop-art' colors



Yoonsuk Lee, MFA Fashion Design

@ tailor_boys

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/yoonsuklee

Born / Raised: Seoul, South Korea

Inspiration: Visual associations of the ‘walk of shame', the surrealist black and white photography of Vivian Maier and Irving Penn, and, his grandfather's custom tailored suits



Zhihan Liu, MFA Fashion Design

@zhihan_n

Website: www.zhihanliu.com

Born / Raised: Jilin, China

Inspiration: The movie "Shutter Island", especially the scene when the main actress is burned to ashes, starting from her backside; this scene evoked feelings of "hurt, pain, darkness, austerity and purity"



Vivid Yunan Ma, MFA Knitwear Design

@yunan_maa

Website: www.yunanma.com

Born / Raised: Taiyuan, China

Inspiration: The portrait photography of Mark Nixon in the book, "Much Loved", featuring well-worn and beloved teddy bears; unconditional love, memories and nostalgia are translated through color choices in her collection



Lusha Wang, MFA Fashion Design

@lushawang

Website: www.lushawang.com

Born / Raised: QingDao, China

Inspiration: The movie "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and film's lead, Tilda Swinton, (as a muse); constraints and struggles women face in society are symbolized in strategic binding and stitching to constrain fabrics, whereas the loose-fitting silhouettes symbolize an independent and confident woman



Zibo Wang, MFA Fashion Design

@z1b0_wang

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/zibowang

Born / Raised: Beijing, China

Inspiration: Her childhood and experience of growing up on a military compound; the mixes of fabrics are related to ‘family life' and the machine embroideries reflect both home and military themes.



Changsheng Yu, MFA Fashion Design

@changshengyu.design

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/changshengyu/

Born / Raised: Changsha, China

Inspiration: Compositions, contrasts, and shapes created by natural light and shadows in San Francisco, the black and white photography of Andrés Cañal and Horst P. Horst, and, long-exposure photos of dancers that capture movement and fluid lines



Collaborative Collections



Tingting Cai, MFA Fashion Design

@tingting_cai61

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/tingtingcai/

Born / Raised: Shanghai, China



Esther (Tian) Qi, BFA Fashion Design

@esther.qi

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/estherqi/

Born / Raised: Xi'an, China



Collaborative Inspirations: Books and connections to people as evidenced in dogeared pages, notes, highlights, and stains; fabric layering represents pages and vintage book-bindings. The collection is also inspired by Siamese twins and their irregular, connected bodies, specifically, the point of where their bodies merge



Longwen Li, MFA Fashion Design

@longwen_liiiiiiii

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/longwenli/

Born / Raised: Guangzhou, China



Kiwon Kang, MFA Textile Design

@textile_kang

Website: www.kwkang11.com

Born / Raised: Busan, South Korea



Collaborative Inspirations: The celebration of potential stereotypes and a "modern, nerdy, and futuristic style", alongside the movie, "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise", as well as, glitch art (the practice of using digital or analog errors for aesthetic purposes) and creating ‘texture' with inspirations from Nam June Paik's video art by focusing upon distorted images and white noise coming from an old CRT TV screen



Mark Kazu Mekaru, MFA Fashion Design

@mkazum

Born / Raised: San Francisco, California

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/markmekaru/



Katy Fang Liu, MFA Textile Design

@katytextiles

Website: www.katyfliu.com

Born / Raised: Shanghai, China



Amo (Yu Ling) Chou, MFA Knitwear Design

@chou.amo

Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/yulingchou/

Born / Raised: Taipei, Taiwan



Collaborative Inspirations: Miyako Ishiuchi's photograph of a disintegrated garment destroyed during WWII, along with some elements of the Japanese art of origami; representations of disintegration, peeling, and falling away are incorporated in the garment shapes, textiles and knits



Technical design assistance on several collections: Golnoush (Gia) Falati, MFA Fashion Design



