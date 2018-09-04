Academy of Art University's Fashion Show and Showroom at New York Fashion Week SS/2019
San Francisco, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The School of Fashion at Academy of Art University is proud to announce the debut of SS/19 and FW/19 collections during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios. The runway show will introduce a new generation of designers, providing a platform to showcase their talent, determination, and hard work during the globally revered fashion week.
Since 2005, the School of Fashion has presented collections created by select students and recent graduates during New York Fashion Week. This year, seventeen designers from the Master of Fine Arts degree programs will present a total of eleven womenswear and two menswear collections; three of the thirteen collections were created through collaborations in textile, knitwear, and fashion design. The collections will debut on Saturday, September 8th at 8:00PM at Pier 59 Studios. The 2019 collections will be viewed by an audience of national and international media, fashion industry executives, recruiters and fellow designers.
This is also the first season that the School of Fashion will host a two-day showroom in New York, allowing industry professionals to view the collections and designers' portfolios up close, and to meet the designers in person. The showroom is at Kimball Studio (78, 5th Avenue, 10th floor, NYC) on Monday, September 10th and Tuesday, September 11th, from 9:00AM – 7:00PM
"The collections reflect the designers' abilities to explore their individual spirit while mastering their craft. They've honored the essence of our industry and carry conscientious practices into textile design, three-dimensional design, tailoring, and construction techniques; at the same time, they've intelligently integrated the use of technology and sustainable concepts into their work. It has been a pleasure for all of us in the School of Fashion to mentor them through their fashion education, both onsite and online; we look forward to watching them forge their careers through the industry." – Simon Ungless, Executive Director of the School of Fashion
Livestream Broadcast Academy of Art University School of Fashion SS2019 and FW2019 Collections
September 8, 2018 at 8:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM PST
https://www.academyart.edu/runway
Designers Presenting SS2019 / FW2019 Collections
Snežana Aničić-Van Pelt, MFA Fashion Design
@snezana_anicic_van_pelt
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/snezanaanicic
Born / Raised: Belgrade, Serbia
Inspiration: "Observations of the ways our society has been shifting; different qualities (identities) that can coexist as a whole"
Justing Kong Jiang, MFA Fashion Design
@justingkong
Website: www.justingkong.com
Born / Raised: Guangzhou, China
Inspiration: Kinetic art, mechanic structure, and the ‘spirit of surrealism' in the artwork of Oskar Schlemmer and Salvador Dali
Nicholle Jones, MFA Fashion Design
@carte_blanche_df
Website: www.2187149.com
Born / Raised: Columbus, Ohio
Inspiration: "Masks -physical, invisible, or behavior - and the mystery that hides underneath"
Jessica (Ching Chi) Lai, MFA Fashion Design
@jessica_lai320
Website: www.iamjessicalai.com
Born / Raised: Taichung, Taiwan
Inspiration: The works of graphic illustrator, Olimpia Zagnoli and ‘pop-art' colors
Yoonsuk Lee, MFA Fashion Design
@ tailor_boys
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/yoonsuklee
Born / Raised: Seoul, South Korea
Inspiration: Visual associations of the ‘walk of shame', the surrealist black and white photography of Vivian Maier and Irving Penn, and, his grandfather's custom tailored suits
Zhihan Liu, MFA Fashion Design
@zhihan_n
Website: www.zhihanliu.com
Born / Raised: Jilin, China
Inspiration: The movie "Shutter Island", especially the scene when the main actress is burned to ashes, starting from her backside; this scene evoked feelings of "hurt, pain, darkness, austerity and purity"
Vivid Yunan Ma, MFA Knitwear Design
@yunan_maa
Website: www.yunanma.com
Born / Raised: Taiyuan, China
Inspiration: The portrait photography of Mark Nixon in the book, "Much Loved", featuring well-worn and beloved teddy bears; unconditional love, memories and nostalgia are translated through color choices in her collection
Lusha Wang, MFA Fashion Design
@lushawang
Website: www.lushawang.com
Born / Raised: QingDao, China
Inspiration: The movie "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and film's lead, Tilda Swinton, (as a muse); constraints and struggles women face in society are symbolized in strategic binding and stitching to constrain fabrics, whereas the loose-fitting silhouettes symbolize an independent and confident woman
Zibo Wang, MFA Fashion Design
@z1b0_wang
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/zibowang
Born / Raised: Beijing, China
Inspiration: Her childhood and experience of growing up on a military compound; the mixes of fabrics are related to ‘family life' and the machine embroideries reflect both home and military themes.
Changsheng Yu, MFA Fashion Design
@changshengyu.design
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/changshengyu/
Born / Raised: Changsha, China
Inspiration: Compositions, contrasts, and shapes created by natural light and shadows in San Francisco, the black and white photography of Andrés Cañal and Horst P. Horst, and, long-exposure photos of dancers that capture movement and fluid lines
Collaborative Collections
Tingting Cai, MFA Fashion Design
@tingting_cai61
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/tingtingcai/
Born / Raised: Shanghai, China
Esther (Tian) Qi, BFA Fashion Design
@esther.qi
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/estherqi/
Born / Raised: Xi'an, China
Collaborative Inspirations: Books and connections to people as evidenced in dogeared pages, notes, highlights, and stains; fabric layering represents pages and vintage book-bindings. The collection is also inspired by Siamese twins and their irregular, connected bodies, specifically, the point of where their bodies merge
Longwen Li, MFA Fashion Design
@longwen_liiiiiiii
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/longwenli/
Born / Raised: Guangzhou, China
Kiwon Kang, MFA Textile Design
@textile_kang
Website: www.kwkang11.com
Born / Raised: Busan, South Korea
Collaborative Inspirations: The celebration of potential stereotypes and a "modern, nerdy, and futuristic style", alongside the movie, "Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise", as well as, glitch art (the practice of using digital or analog errors for aesthetic purposes) and creating ‘texture' with inspirations from Nam June Paik's video art by focusing upon distorted images and white noise coming from an old CRT TV screen
Mark Kazu Mekaru, MFA Fashion Design
@mkazum
Born / Raised: San Francisco, California
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/markmekaru/
Katy Fang Liu, MFA Textile Design
@katytextiles
Website: www.katyfliu.com
Born / Raised: Shanghai, China
Amo (Yu Ling) Chou, MFA Knitwear Design
@chou.amo
Portfolio: www.artsthread.com/profile/yulingchou/
Born / Raised: Taipei, Taiwan
Collaborative Inspirations: Miyako Ishiuchi's photograph of a disintegrated garment destroyed during WWII, along with some elements of the Japanese art of origami; representations of disintegration, peeling, and falling away are incorporated in the garment shapes, textiles and knits
Technical design assistance on several collections: Golnoush (Gia) Falati, MFA Fashion Design
View complete press release at FashionSchoolDaily.com
Academy of Art University School of Fashion
79 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
Call 800.544.2787 (U.S. only) or 415.274.2200
Academy of Art University: http://www.academyart.edu/
School of Fashion: http://www.academyart.edu/academics/fashion
Livestream Broadcast School of Fashion SS2019 and FW2019 on September 8, 2018 at 8:00PM EST
https://www.academyart.edu/runway
Follow the School of Fashion on social media: @AcademyUFashion #AcademyUFashion
Social Media Channels
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/academyufashion
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcademyUFashion
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/academyufashion
Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/AcademyUFashion
Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@AcademyUFashion
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/academyofartuni/
Official Blog
Fashion School Daily: http://www.fashionschooldaily.com/
In-house Press Contacts
Ian MacKintosh / (415) 618-3849 / imackintosh@academyart.edu
Elena Eberhard / (415) 618-3831 / eeberhard@academyart.edu
Edith Mead Barker / (415) 618-3891 / ebarker@academyart.edu
NYFW Events Press Contacts
MODE PR
Amanda Carter / (212) 226-1088 / amanda@modepublicrelations.com
Lindsey Solomon / (212) 226-1088 / lindsey@modepublicrelations.com
Download Designer Lookbook Images and Portraits
Lookbook Images:
High resolution: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/5E8qomdUM8
Low resolution: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/ydR1K6GtiL
Lookbook Image Credits:
Photographer: Danielle Rueda
Art Director: Simon Ungless
Hair: Sarah Dean
Make-up: Victor Cembellin
Models: Tiffany at Stars Model Management
Designer Portraits:
https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/Wv8KO4aLYX
Designer Portrait Credits :
Photographer: Bob Toy
Katy Fang Liu's portrait photographer: Mario Zhang
Attachments
Manasi Patel Academy Of Art University 4156186423 mpatel@academyart.edu