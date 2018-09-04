Matthew Curry Appointed CCO at BSSP as Agency Ushers in New Leadership

SAUSALITO, Calif., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent creative agency BSSP today announced the appointment of its new Chief Creative Officer (CCO), Matthew Curry. Curry joins the 2018 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year award-winning agency to lead creative across BSSP's portfolio of clients.



Curry's hire also marks an important new chapter for BSSP as founding partners, CEO Greg Stern, and CCO John Butler, step back from day-to-day operations to become co-chairs of the agency in its 25th year of business. This calculated succession plan, nearly a year in the making, began when David Eastman joined BSSP as Chief Operating Officer in 2017. Eastman, who now becomes CEO, has been working closely with Butler and Stern since then to identify his creative partner. While Stern and Butler will remain active in certain elements of the business, including key client interactions, the leadership of the agency will be officially handed to Eastman and Curry.

"We are incredibly proud of what BSSP has accomplished over a quarter-century, and we are thrilled to have identified both an internal team, and external talent in David and Matt to continue to evolve and grow the company," commented Stern.

Curry, who joins BSSP at the beginning of September, comes from 72andSunny where he was Group Creative Director leading work for Google, Activision, and Starbucks. Prior to that, he spent time at David&Goliath, Saatchi & Saatchi, AKQA, and Ogilvy where he led work for clients such as Nike, Beats by Dr. Dre, Toyota, Johnnie Walker, Kia, Motorola and more. Over the years, his work has been awarded at Cannes, The One Show, D&AD, Clios and even garnered an Emmy Nomination in 2017 for Google's ‘Year in Search' spot.

"I've always admired BSSP's work. There's a long history of smart, insightful, culturally aware ideas coming out of this place," said Curry. "When you combine that with the collaborative, nimble, maker culture John, Greg and the team have built here, you get a pretty powerful answer to today's marketing challenges. I'm excited to build on that and lead the creative charge in this next chapter."

"Matt is the result of a year-long search for a CCO," said Butler. "In handing over the reins creatively, we wanted someone who had respect for what had come before, with the ability and broad-mindedness to see what needs to come next. I'm confident that Matt can take this place forward for the next 25."

About BSSP

BSSP ( www.bssp.com ) is a full-service communications agency based in Sausalito, CA, providing marketing services to brands and companies including Mitsubishi Motors, 2K Sports, Greyhound, Premier Protein, PowerBar, Blue Shield of California, FootJoy, Sovos Brands and others. Adweek named BSSP Small Agency of the Decade, and Outside Magazine has consistently recognized the agency as one of the Best Places to Work in America. In 2018, BSSP was awarded Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year accolade.