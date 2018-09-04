CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GLNCY and HMNY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY)

Class Period: September 30, 2016 - July 2, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Allegations: Glencore plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Glencore's conduct would subject it to heightened scrutiny by U.S. and foreign government bodies resulting in investigations into the company's compliance with money laundering and bribery laws, as well as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act; and (ii) as a result, defendants' statements about Glencore's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On May 18, 2018, Bloomberg reported that the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office was preparing to open a formal bribery investigation into Glencore. Then on July 3, 2018, Glencore disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice issued its subsidiary a subpoena to produce documents and other records in connection with its compliance with U.S. money laundering statutes and the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Class Period: August 15, 2017 - July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Allegations: During the class period, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Helios was touting MoviePass' valuation and path to profitability; (ii) MoviePass' business model was not sustainable, (iii) consequently, Helios would run out of cash, (iv) Defendants' actions were only reducing shareholder value, and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Helios' business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

