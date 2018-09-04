King & Spalding Adds Amy Peters as Corporate Partner in Chicago

CHICAGO, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Amy Peters has joined as a partner in the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group in the Chicago office. Peters will focus on representing credit funds, banks, investors and borrowers in a variety of leveraged finance transactions, as well as recapitalizations, workouts and restructurings.



"Amy adds depth to our finance bench, and will enhance our relationships with credit funds and other lender clients, particularly those based in Chicago," said Carolyn Alford, lead of the Financial Services practice. "Amy also brings tremendous depth of experience in representing private equity funds and corporate clients in complex financings, restructuring and workouts, which is a growing area of our firm."

Peters' deal experience includes senior, subordinated, investment grade, bridge and mezzanine debt facilities — both secured and unsecured — that have ranged in size from several million to billions of dollars. Those deals span a variety of industries, including technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, investment and financial services.

"Amy is a great cultural fit, as she is a well-regarded finance lawyer and someone who will mentor and develop our Corporate, Finance and Investments' associate team in Chicago," said Zachary Fardon, office managing partner of the firm's Chicago office. "She will be the first finance partner on the ground, and will be working closely with restructuring partner Brad Giordano and corporate partner Ted Keim, who joined our Chicago office this year."

Peters joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis. She received her B.A. from Vanderbilt University and her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to further build my practice, particularly on the lender and investor side, by working collaboratively at King & Spalding," Peters said. "The firm has been aggressively growing its platform, and I want to play a meaningful role in the development of the Chicago office and the firm's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice."

