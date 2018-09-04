CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FPI and ACAD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Class Period: March 16, 2016 - July 10, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 10, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: Farmland Partners Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Farmland artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-tripped the cash back to Farmland as rent; (2) as a result, Farmland's earnings during fiscal year 2017 were materially overstated; (3) the true extent and effect of Farmland's non-arm's length transactions; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable bases at all relevant times.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Class Period: April 29, 2016 - July 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2018

The lawsuit alleges: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

