BJ's Restaurants Opens in Livonia, Michigan

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) today announced the opening of its restaurant in Livonia, Michigan. The new BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse opened on Monday, September 3, 2018, on a free standing pad at the active retail corridor along Haggerty Road. The restaurant is approximately 7,500 square feet, seats approximately 230 guests and features BJ's extensive menu, including BJ's signature deep-dish pizza, award-winning handcrafted beer and famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ's unique, contemporary décor provides the perfect environment for all dining occasions. Hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday.



"We are excited to open our fourth restaurant of the year in Livonia, which is located in Metro Detroit's western suburbs and joins our recently opened Taylor restaurant in the Detroit market," commented Greg Trojan, Chief Executive Officer. "We are looking forward to opening our last new restaurant of fiscal 2018 in November in Cincinnati, Ohio, bringing our presence in that state to 12 restaurants."

As with all of our new restaurant openings, BJ's invited members of the Livonia community to attend a soft opening event prior to our grand opening. As our team members put the final touches on the restaurant, invited guests were treated to complimentary food and had the opportunity to make a voluntary donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, a very important charity to BJ's. Additionally, BJ's donated the proceeds of all alcohol purchases during the soft opening event to the BJ's Restaurants Foundation.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. currently owns and operates 201 casual dining restaurants under the BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse®, BJ's Restaurant & Brewery®, BJ's Pizza & Grill® and BJ's Grill® brand names. BJ's Restaurants offer an innovative and broad menu featuring award-winning, signature deep-dish pizza complemented with generously portioned salads, appetizers, sandwiches, soups, pastas, entrees and desserts, including the Pizookie® dessert. Quality, flavor, value, moderate prices and sincere service remain distinct attributes of the BJ's experience. All restaurants feature BJ's critically acclaimed proprietary craft beers, which are produced at several of the Company's Restaurant & Brewery locations, its two brewpubs in Texas and by independent third party craft brewers. The Company's restaurants are located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Visit BJ's Restaurants, Inc. on the Web at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com for locations and additional information.

BJ's Restaurants Foundation (the "Foundation") is a registered 501(c)(3) qualified non-profit charitable organization principally dedicated to supporting charities that benefit children's healthcare and education, with a primary focus on the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. In addition, the Foundation supports volunteer efforts of BJ's team members across the country as they help give back to the communities in which our restaurants do business.

