SimplyFun Releases New Early Learning Game

Bellevue, WA, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, releases a new Math & STEM game, Uncle Beary's Bedtime, developed by renowned board game designer Dr. Reiner Knizia.



Uncle Beary's Bedtime is for two to four players ages three and up. It is an introductory math game that teaches counting and self-control skills. The roll of a die determines if players move bear cubs from a toy tile to their bed tile and vice versa. The player with the most bear cubs on their bed tile at the end of the game wins.

Math & STEM, one of four skill sets that are the focus of game development at SimplyFun, zeros in on counting, mathematical relationships, computations and algebra, spatial reasoning, geometry and early scientific concepts appropriate for right and left brain-learners of all ages. Other skill sets at SimplyFun include Reading & Language Arts, Life &Thinking Skills and Social Sciences & Studies.

Uncle Beary's Bedtime is the 15th SimplyFun game designed by Dr. Reiner Knizia. Dr. Knizia is one of the most recognized brands in the world of games, having designed more than 600 published games worldwide.



About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what's truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com

