Route1 Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Route1 Inc . (OTCQB:ROIUF, TSXV:ROI) (the "Company" or "Route1"), North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions, today announced that Rear Admiral (USN, Retired) Mark S. Boensel has resigned from the Company's board of directors in order to accept a position with the U.S. Navy as its Executive Director, Navy Region Southeast based in Jacksonville, Florida. For government ethics reasons, Mr. Boensel will no longer be able to serve as a Route1 board member. Route1 thanks him for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes Mr. Boensel the best in his future endeavors.



Route1, operating under the tradename GroupMobile, is North America's most advanced provider of industrial-grade data intelligence, user authentication, and ultra-secure mobile workforce solutions. The Company helps all manner of organizations, from government and military to private sector, to make intelligent use of devices and data for immediate process improvements while maintaining the highest level of cyber security. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

