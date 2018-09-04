BDO expands presence in Alberta through the merger with Calvista LLP

Calgary, Alberta, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada LLP, (‘BDO') one of the largest accounting and advisory firms in Canada, is pleased to announce its merger with Calvista LLP (Calvista), effective September 1, 2018. The addition of the Calgary-based accounting and advisory firm strengthens BDO's position in Alberta.





Calvista, and its predecessor firms, is composed of highly experienced partners and professionals who have delivered exceptional client service to their Canadian and International clients for over 25 years. Since its inception, Calvista has provided strong accounting, audit, tax and consulting services to various clients, with a focus on not-for-profit organizations, public companies and owner-managed businesses.





"The merger with Calvista certainly helps to position BDO in the market and complements our industry specialization," stated Jim Krahn, the managing partner for BDO offices in Alberta. "Our local, national and international presence and expertise brings vast opportunities, not only to Calvista clients but also to support the professional development and expertise of their team."





Calvista clients and professionals will gain access to local, national and international specialists with in depth experience. The increase in services and specializations include succession planning, information technology solutions, outsourced bookkeeping and payroll, valuations, merger and acquisition, US and international tax planning and compliance, as well as IFRS and public company expertise.





"In addition to joining a group of dedicated and talented professionals, the merger will allow us to fill gaps in our services offering to better support our existing clients," stated Chris Watson, Calvista's Office Managing Partner. "With BDO, they will receive the same attentive and personal client service we have always strived to provide, with the benefit of having significantly more technical resources available to help us exceed our clients' expectations."





About BDO



