First Advantage Executive to Present at Next Week's HR Technology Conference

ATLANTA, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Katharine Mobley, Global CMO, First Advantage





WHO: Katharine Mobley, the Global Chief Marketing Officer of First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions with 4,000 employees located across 26 offices in 14 countries. WHAT: Is a featured presenter at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition. Mobley will lend her thought leadership to a panel titled "HR: Always Be Marketing" at the event's Women in HR Tech Summit. WHERE: HR Technology Conference & Exposition The Venetian Las Vegas, Nev. WHEN: Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. PT

DETAILS:

Whether overtly known or not, HR is always representing its company's brand to potential job candidates and employees. Mobley's deep marketing expertise is integral to a panel of women providers and practitioners – including First Advantage partner iCIMS, Houlihan's Restaurants and Three Ears Media – who will engage in a spirited discussion about the confluence and HR, marketing and technology.

An award-winning marketer who is blazing a trail for the next generation of women in technology, Mobley has more than 20 years' experience. Prior to joining First Advantage as Global CMO, she served as CMO at Crescerance and WeCareCard Mastercard®. Earlier in her career, she managed brands such as Coca-Cola, Bank of America, Michelin and Dodge Automotive for global agencies: BBDO, Millward Brown and Allison+Partners.

To register for the HR Technology Conference, please visit www.HRTechnologyConference.com

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more please visit fadv.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1693c09-4ba7-4856-942a-8b1ba3e10557

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage 678-710-7298 elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group 732-706-0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com