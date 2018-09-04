Collegium Announces Scientific Presentations at PAINWeek 2018 Meeting

STOUGHTON, Mass., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) today announced that it has supported the following poster presentations on tapentadol (Nucynta® and Nucynta® ER), at PAINWeek 2018 on September 6th in Las Vegas.



The following posters will be presented during the poster session on Thursday, September 6th from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm PT:

Poster #39, presented by Dr. Janetta Iwanicki, Scientific Director of Research and Surveillance at Rocky Mountain Poison & Drug Center – Denver Health and Hospital Authority, is titled "Assessment of Tapentadol API Abuse Liability with the Researched Abuse, Diversion and Addiction-Related Surveillance (RADARS®) System Poison Center Program". It compares the rate of intentional abuse of tapentadol active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to other opioids in the RADARS System Poison Center Program.

Poster #40, presented by Dr. Jody Green, Chief Scientific Officer at Inflexxion, an IBH Company, is titled "Nucynta ER abuse profile: an evaluation of abuse and route of administration among individuals receiving substance abuse treatment". It examines the abuse profile of Nucynta ER compared to ER opioids utilizing data from Inflexxion's National Addictions Vigilance Intervention and Prevention Program (NAVIPPRO®) Addiction Severity Index–Multimedia Version (ASI-MV®).

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in responsible pain management by developing and commercializing innovative and differentiated products for people suffering from pain and our communities.

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium's first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Forward-Looking Statements

