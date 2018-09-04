Navient Foundation sponsors Nemours annual radiothon

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a two-day event, phones will ring off the hook at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children as the local hospital hosts its eighth annual Help Our Kids Radiothon. Navient Foundation, the company-sponsored philanthropic fund, awarded a $6,120 grant to support the hospital and sponsor the fundraiser.



Hosted by Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, six local radio stations will broadcast live heartwarming stories of hope, courage and compassion from patients, their families and clinicians, while encouraging listeners to phone in and make donations.

"This year's event benefits hospital-based programs at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, such as Child Life, Creative Arts Therapy & School Programs and Palliative Care," said Becky Phillips, partnership development and cause marketing for the hospital. "These programs provide patients with tools to cope with their hospital stay through art, music, dance and educational activities. These types of programs are crucial to helping children be children while being treated, providing fun and hope to the entire family."

Sponsored by Delmarva Broadcasting Company, the 2018 Help Our Kids Radiothon will take place on Sept. 5 and 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Navient employees will join about 140 volunteers on the staff donation lines during the two-day event.



"Every year, I volunteer at the radiothon because it is a great way to give back and the children that you meet are inspiring," said Penny Nasuti, manager, Navient. "I have a personal connection to the hospital as my oldest son contracted a serious eye infection several years ago. The hospital staff were extremely dedicated and focused on delivering the best treatment for him. The team of dedicated professionals kept me informed and made sure I was also taken care of during his stay. I am happy to report he made a full recovery after being treated at Nemours. The radiothon is a wonderful event that it is close to many of us who live in Delaware."

Last year, the hospital served more than 190,000 in the Delaware Valley.

Learn more about Nemours and how you can donate to the Help Our Kids Radiothon.

Connect with @Navient on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Navient

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is a leading provider of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, California and other locations. Learn more at navient.com.

Media: Brianna Huff, 302-283-2973, brianna.huff@navient.com

NAVICF