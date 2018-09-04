BioLargo Announces Participation at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018

WESTMINSTER, Calif., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.



Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. During the presentation, Dennis will detail BioLargo's multiple innovative life sciences platform technologies and the Company's first big commercial success with its disruptive industrial odor and VOC control product CupriDyne® Clean.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to attend the Company's presentation, please click on the following link ( www.rodmanevents.com ) to register for the conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

Event: 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference, sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC Date: September 5th, 2018 Time: 12:05 PM (Eastern Time) Location: Maisonnette I (Lower Level); St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City

About BioLargo, Inc.



BioLargo, Inc. is an innovative technology incubator and environmental engineering company driven by a mission to "make life better" by delivering robust, sustainable solutions for a broad range of industries and applications, with a focus on clean water, clean air, and advanced wound care. We incubate disruptive technologies by providing the capital, support, and expertise to expedite them from "cradle" to "maturity" ( www.biolargo.com ). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship ( www.biolargoengineering.com ). Our industrial odor control division, Odor-No-More ( www.odornomore.com ) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator ( www.cupridyne.com ), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water ( www.biolargowater.ca ) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS", a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. Our subsidiary Clyra Medical ( www.clyramedical.com ) features effective and gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis Calvert

President and CEO

BioLargo, Inc.

949-643-9540 x2