Bobby Croswell Joins Cowen as Managing Director, Outsourced Trading

BOSTON, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) ("Cowen" or the "Company") today announced that Bobby Croswell has joined its outsourced trading group as a Managing Director and Head of Business Development. Mr. Croswell, an experienced financial services professional, is initially to be located in Cowen's Boston office and is tasked with expanding the outsourced trading business in Boston, throughout the US and globally.



Cowen's global outsourced trading team is now 20 people strong with professionals across the US and in London, Belfast and soon to be Hong Kong.

Croswell said, "I am thrilled to join Cowen's outsourced trading team. The group has an exceptional reputation in the industry and is fully-committed to providing its clients with a complete outsourced trading solution. I've built my reputation on a client-first mentality and am inspired by Cowen's industry leading technology, global MiFID II capabilities, as well as Cowen's outsourced model, which most closely represents the true buy-side experience."

Michael Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading said, "Bobby is a great addition to Cowen's outsourced trading team. His vast background and experience in the outsourced trading arena aligns with our strategic vision to enhance our capabilities, grow our business globally, and deliver a comprehensive suite of solutions and services. Cowen's outsourced trading group aims to provide investment managers with a complete and cost efficient solution for their trading needs. Our global solution is full service, multi-asset class, and is differentiated from other firms by the full transparency and operational support we provide."

Prior to joining Cowen, Mr. Croswell was a Partner and Managing Director at BTIG in its outsourced trading division for almost 12 years. Mr. Croswell began his career as a research analyst at StreetAccount, LLC. Mr. Croswell attended the University of Mississippi and earned a bachelor's degree from its School of Business Administration.

About Cowen Outsourced Trading

Cowen Outsourced Trading provides investment managers with a first-rate, cost efficient solution for their trading needs. Our offering is full service, multi-asset class, global, and is differentiated by its transparency and level of operational support. Cowen Prime Services LLC dba Cowen Outsourced Trading. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services' solutions are offered internationally through the firm's UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: http://www.cowen.com/capabilities/outsourcedtrading/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. is a diversified financial services firm and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, provides investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management through its two business segments: Cowen Investment Management and its affiliates make up the Company's investment management segment, while Cowen and Company, a member of FINRA and SIPC, and its affiliates make up the Company's investment bank segment. Cowen Investment Management provides investment management solutions to a global client base and manages a significant portion of Cowen's proprietary capital. Cowen and its affiliates offer industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, domain knowledge-driven research, a sales and trading platform for institutional investors, global clearing and commission management services and also a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage services. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. To download Cowen's investor relations app, which offers access to SEC filings, news releases, webcasts and presentations, please visit the App Store for iPhone and iPad or Google Play for Android mobile devices.

Media Contacts:

Cowen

Lynda Caravello

646-562-1676

lynda.caravello@cowen.com