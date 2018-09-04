Radius Health Appoints Dr. Charles Morris as Chief Medical Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. ("Radius" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RDUS) today announced the appointment of Dr. Charles Morris as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Morris will oversee and lead all clinical development, regulatory and medical affairs strategies and activities of the Company.



"I am delighted to welcome Charlie as our Chief Medical Officer at this key stage of our clinical pipeline progress and expansion to oncology," said Jesper Høiland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radius. "Charlie brings over two decades of oncology drug development expertise, complementing our deep knowledge in osteoporosis, at a great time when we are moving forward with our pivotal elacestrant and abaloparatide patch studies. Charlie's experience in steering the development of oncology drugs from late-stage trials into regulatory approvals, and his lead role in the worldwide development of Faslodex® (fulvestrant) in advanced metastatic breast cancer is invaluable to us as we near the anticipated start of our elacestrant Phase 3 study in the same indication. I look forward to working closely with Charlie to realize the full potential of our clinical assets and transform Radius as a key player in oncology and osteoporosis," added Mr. Høiland.

"I am very excited to be joining Radius at this important time and lead the continued development of its strong pipeline," said Dr. Morris. "After closely reviewing the efficacy and safety data supporting its promising and differentiated clinical profile, I believe elacestrant is uniquely positioned to potentially address unmet needs in the treatment of hormonal breast cancer. I have already had the chance to review and provide input to optimize elacestrant's clinical development plan and look forward to initiating our Phase 3 study in the fourth quarter of this year. I am very excited by the potential to again provide a new treatment option that could improve outcomes for patients with breast cancer."

Dr. Charles Morris is a medical oncologist with over 20 years of drug development experience, who has contributed to the development and approval of many novel oncology therapeutics. At Zeneca (later AstraZeneca), he acted as the lead physician for the worldwide development of Faslodex (fulvestrant) in advanced hormonal breast cancer and has co-authored multiple publications regarding fulvestrant and breast cancer. While there, Dr. Morris also supported early clinical development activities for Iressa® (gefitinib) and held many leadership positions in the development of various novel targeted pipeline therapeutics for breast, colorectal, prostate and non-small cell lung cancers. Subsequently, at Cephalon, he provided clinical leadership for two successful NDA filings for Treanda® (bendamustine) in oncology indications. During his tenure as Chief Medical Officer at Allos Therapeutics, he focused on the development of Folotyn® (pralatrexate) in hematologic and solid tumors. While Chief Development Officer at ImmunoGen, Dr. Morris progressed their antibody-drug conjugate oncology pipeline and advanced the company's lead compound mirvetuximab soravtansine to clinical proof of concept in ovarian cancer in a biomarker defined population, which led to a successful transition to Phase 3 development.

Dr. Morris joins Radius from PsiOxus Therapeutics, a cancer gene therapy company, where he served as their Chief Development Officer. He is a graduate of Sheffield University Medical School and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians of London.

About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations regarding our clinical trials, including the design and timing thereof; the progress in the development of our product candidates, including abaloparatide-patch and elacestrant (RAD1901); and the potential clinical uses and therapeutic and other benefits of our product candidates, including abaloparatide-patch and elacestrant.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: we expect to need to raise additional funding, which may not be available; risks related to raising additional capital; our limited operating history; quarterly fluctuation in our financial results; our dependence on the success of TYMLOS, and our inability to ensure that TYMLOS will obtain regulatory approval outside the U.S. or be successfully commercialized in any market in which it is approved, including as a result of risk related to coverage, pricing and reimbursement; risks related to competitive products and any collaboration agreements failing to be successful; risks related to clinical trials, including our reliance on third parties to conduct key portions of our clinical trials and uncertainty that results will support our product candidate claims; the risk that adverse side effects will be identified during the development of our product candidates or during commercialization, if approved; risks related to manufacturing, supply and distribution; and the risk of litigation or other challenges regarding our intellectual property rights. These and other important risks and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2017 and subsequent filings with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact: