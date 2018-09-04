Mynewsdesk acquires Mention to create a global leader in real-time web and social listening

STOCKHOLM, Sweden and PARIS, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mynewsdesk, the leading provider of a SaaS all-in-one digital PR platform in the Nordics, today announced that it has acquired Mention, a real-time web and social monitoring tool with expertise in AI and data-driven analytics.



This acquisition marks yet another step in Mynewsdesk's extensive expansion plans with the goal of creating a new global category leader within real-time web and social listening for SMBs.

Mattias Malmström, CEO at Mynewsdesk, said: "This acquisition creates a new global category leader providing best-in-class software for PR, marketing and communications for SMBs. Mention is at the forefront when it comes to monitoring, AI and data-driven analytics with a first-class product and technology team."

With over 3 billion people communicating across digital and social channels globally – and by using AI and data-driven analytics based on the digital and social media landscape – Mention has focused on serving SMBs in need of monitoring. Since it was founded in 2012, the company has expanded rapidly and averages over 10,000 new users each month.

Matthieu Vaxelaire, CEO and Co-Founder at Mention, said: "Our strength, which has contributed to our success, is the fact we have identified a strong need among SMBs to monitor digital and social channels. The digital shift is increasing the demand to keep up-to-date and to be able to succeed with marketing, communications and business development. With us becoming part of Mynewsdesk, we can jointly offer even more innovative services across more markets."

Matthieu will take on a new role within the combined company as Chief Operating Officer, spearheading integration, innovation and growth, reporting to CEO Mattias Malmström.

The recent UK study, Humans still needed by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations , examines the role new tech and specifically AI plays within the communications industry. It shows that 12 percent of a communications professional's total skills can be complemented by AI today, a figure that is predicted to increase to 38 percent within the next five years. The same study also showcases Mention as one of the prominent companies using AI within monitoring and social listening, further highlighting the strength it brings to Mynewsdesk's monitoring offering.

The owner of Mynewsdesk, the Norwegian business media group NHST, views the acquisition as an important part of Mynewsdesk's expansion plans.

Andreas Emblem, NHST's Head of Division and Chairman of Mynewsdesk, said: "This acquisition strengthens the global position of Mynewsdesk and lays the foundation for further strong, innovation-led growth. It is the result of an extensive mapping of global investment opportunities and reflects NHST's commitment to B2B SaaS as a strategic growth area for the group."

Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About Mynewsdesk

Mynewsdesk is now serving over 100,000 communicators from over 5,000 brands in more than 100 countries. The platform allows communicators to take control of their digital PR efforts. From media monitoring, publishing brand stories to connecting with journalists and analysing their results, it's an all-in-one digital platform that improves workflow efficiency for PR and communications professionals.

About Mention

From social media to PR mentions, user reviews to blog comments, Mention helps leading brands track the most important conversations about their brand, competitors, and industry online. Founded in 2012, Mention's customer base exceeded 700,000 users in over 125 countries, with over 4,000 enterprise clients.

About NHST

NHST Media Group (NHST) is a Norwegian based media group. The Group owns the leading Norwegian publications DN and Morgenbladet as well as Fiskeribladet. In addition, the Group also owns the global media businesses Upstream, Tradewinds, Intrafish and Recharge. NHST is the also the owner of the SaaS company Mynewsdesk which offer an all-in-one digital platform for communications professionals and Nautisk Forlag, an international maritime charts and publications business. NHST has an annual turnover of MNOK 1 300, approximately 750 employees and is owned 54 % by the stock exchange traded company Bonheur ASA.

