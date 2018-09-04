Sensata Technologies to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

SWINDON, United Kingdom, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) today announced that Martha Sullivan, President and CEO, will present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference to be held at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York City on Thursday, September 6th at 8:45 a.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investors.sensata.com.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions with operations and business centers in 12 countries. Sensata's products improve safety, efficiency and comfort for millions of people every day in automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle, and marine applications. For more information, please visit Sensata's website at www.sensata.com .

