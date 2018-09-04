Soricimed Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MONCTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted cancer therapeutics, is pleased to announce the appointments of Vaughn Embro-Pantalony as the new Chairman of the Board and Susan Hicks as a Director, both effective immediately.



Appointment of Vaughn Embro-Pantalony as Chairman

Mr. Embro-Pantalony, who joined Soricimed's Board of Directors in March 2018, has been appointed Chairman. He succeeds Tom Reeves, who has decided to step down after serving as Chairman, but will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Mr. Embro-Pantalony has a wealth of licensing, business development, strategic planning and financial management experience. He is President of Stratpath Management Inc., a life science consulting company, and a current Board member and former President and CEO of Microbix Biosystems Inc. Previously, he served as VP Finance & CFO of Novopharm Limited, VP, Information Technology & CIO of Bayer Inc., VP, Finance & Administration of Bayer Healthcare, and General Manager, Nitrogen Products for Terra International (Canada) Ltd. Mr. Embro-Pantalony graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and the University of Windsor with a Master of Business Administration degree. Mr. Embro-Pantalony is a Fellow Chartered Professional Accountant, and he is also a Chartered Director and Audit Committee Certified through the Directors College, McMaster University.

"In the time that I have worked with Tom on the Board, he has earned my deep personal admiration and great professional respect," said Mr. Embro-Pantalony. "On behalf of the Board I want to thank Tom for his leadership and I look forward to continuing to work with him and the entire Soricimed team as we advance the Company's clinical and corporate development plans."

Appointment of Susan Hicks as a Director

Soricimed is also pleased to announce that Ms. Hicks has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Hicks is President and CEO of Technology Venture Corporation ("TVC"), a private venture capital and investment holding company headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick. TVC's venture capital fund was started in 2005 and is primarily focused on technology companies. TVC is also an investor in the Build Ventures fund with the governments of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, along with other entities. Prior to joining TVC, Ms. Hicks was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer for Spielo Gaming International. Ms. Hicks is a member of the Economic Leadership Council of Greater Moncton's 3+ Inc., and is a board member and advisor for a number of other private corporations in Atlantic Canada. Ms. Hicks graduated from the University of New Brunswick with a Bachelor of Business Administration and also holds a Bachelor of Science from Acadia University.

Mr. Embro-Pantalony said, "We are very pleased to welcome Susan to the Board of Soricimed. She brings deep financial expertise and a strong track record of entrepreneurial success, which will be a significant asset to the Company as we move forward. Susan also has an extensive network in the finance community, and we look forward to her involvement as Soricimed moves into the next stage of its development."

"I am pleased to be joining the Soricimed Board at this exciting time of progress," said Ms. Hicks. "I look forward to working closely with the Company and its partners as we move to secure the financing required to grow and optimize the encouraging results of Soricimed's multi-faceted oncology program."

Ms. Hicks replaces Ken Keirstead, a long-serving director and the original CEO of Soricimed, who has retired from the Board.

Jack Stewart, Soricimed's Founder and CSO, commented, "Ken joined Soricimed when we were just a young company. His extensive industry experience and insight certainly helped shape our direction as the Company matured over the years. On behalf of everyone at Soricimed, I want to thank Ken for his many years of guidance and dedication."

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed is a private Canadian clinical-stage company developing novel cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. Soricimed's drug candidates have demonstrated a capability to reduce cancer cell viability, induce apoptosis and to reduce human tumour volume while minimizing side-effects in classic animal and in vitro tumour models. Soricimed recently announced positive results indicating safety, tolerability and potential activity in a Multi-centre Phase I trial of SOR-C13 in subjects with advanced solid tumour cancers. Additionally, Soricimed obtained two orphan drug statuses for treatment of ovarian and for pancreatic cancers with SOR-C13. Privately held, Soricimed is funded through private investors and various programs from the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick. For more information please visit, www.soricimed.com.

