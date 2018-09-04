Mitel Boosts Organization with EMEA Executive Appointments to Drive Customer Migration to Cloud and Expand On-Site Business

Thomas Veit to lead Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Middle East, Russia, CIS and Austria/CEE

Christophe Chamy promoted to Managing Director of Mitel France

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitel® (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSX:MNW) today announced key executive appointments to accelerate the company's strategic initiatives in Europe. With the #1 market share position in EMEA1 and #2 in UCaaS worldwide2, Mitel is building on this momentum to further accelerate cloud adoption in EMEA while increasing its leadership position in the on-site market.

Managing Director, Mitel France



Regional Vice President, Rest of Europe, Mitel





Thomas Veit joins Mitel as Regional Vice President for Mitel's Rest of Europe region, overseeing the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Middle East, Russia, CIS and Austria/CEE. Veit brings an array of experience to the Mitel international team, having previously served as Vice President EMEA and APAC for Channel Strategy with NCR, and having held senior EMEA leadership positions at Unify, Avaya, Cisco Systems, SonicWall and Ingram Micro.

With the objective of driving an EMEA growth market for Mitel, Christophe Chamy has been appointed Managing Director of Mitel France. Formerly Sales Director of Mitel France, Chamy will leverage more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry to support both end users' and channel partners' migration to the cloud, while also maintaining and growing Mitel's share of on-site business.

Veit and Chamy will report to Jeremy Butt, Senior Vice President International at Mitel, and will supplement the existing leadership team in EMEA:

Richard Roberts, Vice President UK, Ireland and South Africa

Manuel Ferre-Hernandez, Managing Director Mitel Germany

Ulrich Blatter, Managing Director Mitel Switzerland

In today's increasingly hyperconnected and hypercompetitive world, cloud-enabled, real-time collaboration and communications are critical components for businesses that want to achieve their growth ambitions and stay competitive. By providing businesses with a choice of private and public cloud models, Mitel is strongly positioned to help customers transition to the cloud in a way that fits their specific needs.

Quotes

"Our go-to-market strategy and continued commitment to providing customers a best path to the cloud have successfully driven early cloud adoption in the region," said Jeremy Butt, Senior Vice President International, Mitel. "The EMEA market has now entered an acceleration phase where businesses of all sizes are transforming and transitioning to cloud-based communications and collaboration. These leadership changes will ensure we maximize the momentum built to date."

"This is an exciting time in Mitel's history," said Thomas Veit, Regional Vice President Rest of Europe, Mitel. "The cloud has a huge transformative potential for customer experience and companies' productivity. Mitel is uniquely positioned to address partners and individual customers' needs, and I look forward to taking Mitel's business to the next level."

"Cloud adoption is gaining traction in France, where we're seeing double digit growth," said Christophe Chamy, Managing Director, Mitel France. "With a large installed base and a complete portfolio of on-site and both private and public cloud solutions, Mitel is best-placed to drive customers' migration to the cloud and most importantly, help them make the most of real-time communications and collaboration."

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel (NASDAQ:MITL) (TSX:MNW) helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel .



MITL- C



