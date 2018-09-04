Gold Coast Community Management Officially Becomes RealManage

Orange, California, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage announced today the official rebranding of Gold Coast Community Management to RealManage. Gold Coast became part of the RealManage family of brands in January of 2018 expanding RealManage's footprint into the Southern California market. Office locations include Orange and Palm Desert.



"Merging Gold Coast Community Management into the RealManage family has been a wonderful addition for our company. We are truly honored and humbled to continue to serve the clients in Southern California while expanding our operations under the leadership of some of the best industry veterans," states Chris Ayoub, President



Gold Coast Community Management has been managing homeowner associations since 1978 and has prided itself on providing a high level of customer service. This merger will continue that tradition but will enhance the level of service as a whole that is provided to their client communities. Association clients will now receive technology that gives them complete access and visibility into the performance of their community along with enhanced communication between all parties. Gold Coast will still retain that small management-company feel, but will have vast resources powering them.



Gloria Todisco, RealManage Senior Vice President over Southern California, states, "I am thrilled to be part of this exciting venture and what the future holds for Southern California communities now that RealManage is available to provide our industry-leading management services in the local area."



About RealManage

The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations. The brand and vision was initially conceived in 2002 and launched in 2004 with our initial acquisition of a highly successful property management company in Austin, Texas. Since then we have grown rapidly through other acquisitions and branch openings across the country to rank as one of the top eight community management companies in the nation.We have maintained a sharp focus on creating a unique advantage with significant investments in world-class, proprietary software and best-practices service platform that has enabled the company to grow rapidly since its founding into one of the top management companies in the U.S.



