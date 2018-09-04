Pekka Vauramo to start as Metso's President and CEO on November 1, 2018

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, September 4, 2018 at 8:35 a.m. EEST



Metso Corporation's new President and CEO Pekka Vauramo will assume his duties on November 1, 2018. He joins Metso from Finnair where he has served as President and CEO since 2013.The appointment was published on May 21, 2018.

