WISeKey QuoVadis and Controlware cooperate to provide Managed PKI Services in Germany

Partnership to deliver digital certificate and digital signature solutions to mutual customers

ZUG, Switzerland and Dietzenbach, Germany - September 4, 2018: WISeKey International Holding Ltd ((", WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, OTCQX:WIKYY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary QuoVadis Trustlink GmbH (WISeKey QuoVadis) is partnering with Controlware GmbH ("Controlware), a major German system integrator and managed service provider.

Controlware and WISeKey QuoVadis are working together to design, integrate and deliver innovative Managed Public Key Infrastructures ("Managed PKI"). As part of the partnership, Controlware supports the integration of the entire WISeKey QuoVadis portfolio for its customers.

WISeKey QuoVadis is a subsidiary of WISeKey, which has operations in multiple European markets. WISeKey QuoVadis develops and markets powerful Managed PKI solutions, including digital certificates for authentication and encryption, and digital signatures to protect electronic transactions. WISeKey QuoVadis has been serving demanding large corporations and government institutions for around 20 years and is EU-certified as an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider ("Qualified TSP").

Controlware and WISeKey QuoVadis are already working together successfully on a project basis. Now the partners are extending the cooperation to other areas of IT security, such as S/MIME secure email. This widespread standard enables organizations to encrypt their email communications for privacy, to prevent content manipulation, and to reliably identify correspondents using digital signatures. WISeKey QuoVadis also provides Managed PKI for SSL Certificates to secure websites, as well as PrimoSign electronic Signature platforms.

Dr. Norman Hoppen, Senior VP Business Development of WISeKey QuoVadis, explains, "Data protection is becoming more and more important for companies, consumers and regulators. As a Managed PKI provider, we already serve over 300 of the world's largest companies in this rapidly growing market - including Allianz, Daimler, VW Financial Services, Siemens, Commerzbank and many more. We look forward to further expanding our presence in German-speaking Europe with Controlware and helping our mutual customers secure their communications."

Bernd Schwefeling, managing director of Controlware, said, "Partnering with WISeKey QuoVadis enables us to provide our customers with a reliable end-to-end solution for Managed PKI. The high-performance platforms will cope with even the most demanding enterprise environments - and are ideal for setting the course for the secure operation of Internet of Things infrastructures. We will continue to intensify our successful cooperation with WISeKey QuoVadis in 2018."

About WISeKey QuoVadis:

WISeKey QuoVadis is a leading global Certification Authority ("CA") that provides cloud-based, managed TrustLink PKI services, including TLS/SSL digital certificates for web security and eID for authentication, encryption, and digital signature. WISeKey QuoVadis also offers the PrimoSign electronic signature platforms, including mass-signature solutions and trusted timestamps for issuing electronic invoices, as well as cloud-based signatures for individuals. QuoVadis electronic signatures are used annually in more than 75 million electronic transactions. WISeKey QuoVadis is an established provider of Qualified Trust Services ("TSP") for eID and electronic transactions in Switzerland under ZertES and in the EU under eIDAS. The company also has extensive experience in the field of public eID, which it has acquired, for example, under the Dutch PKIoverheid program and the Swiss SuisseID program. WISeKey QuoVadis' clients include a range of multinationals, financial services companies, higher education systems and public organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com /quovadis.

About Controlware GmbH:

Controlware GmbH, Dietzenbach, is one of the leading independent system integrators and managed service providers in Germany. Founded in 1980, the company develops, implements and operates sophisticated IT solutions for its customers' data center, enterprise and campus environments. The portfolio ranges from consulting and planning to installation and maintenance to the management, monitoring and operation of customer infrastructures through the company's own ISO 27001-certified Customer Service Center. Controlware's central business areas are Network Solutions, Collaboration, Information Security, Application Delivery, Data Center & Cloud and IT Management. Controlware works closely with national and international leading manufacturers and has the highest level of certification for most of these partners. The approximately 760-strong company maintains a nationwide sales and service network with 16 locations in DACH. In the area of promoting young talent, Controlware cooperates with five renowned German universities and continuously looks after around 50 apprentices and students. The Controlware Group companies include Controlware GmbH, ExperTeach GmbH, Networkers AG and Productware GmbH. For more information, visit https://www.controlware.de/.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

