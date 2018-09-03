Marketing Maven Managing Director to Address Generational Marketing to the Health-Conscious at SupplySide West

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicoastal, award-winning public relations firm Marketing Maven is proud to announce that its Managing Director, Aljolynn Sperber, is scheduled to speak on an important panel workshop at this year's SupplySide West which takes place November 6-10 at Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay hotel.



Aljolynn Sperber, Managing Director at Marketing Maven





She will be on a panel addressing " Generational Marketing to the Health-Conscious Masses " on Saturday, November 10, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the North Convention Center's Lower Level.

Sperber will join Shelley Balanko, The Hartman Group; Lynn Dornblaser, Mintel; and Ed Scwitzky of Genergraphics. The panel will focus on:

Discovering what Boomers to Gen Zers want from the natural marketplace

Examining best practices for generation-specific marketing

How brands can establish relationships with consumers and nurture them across generations

SupplySide West brings together more than 16,000 ingredient buyers and suppliers from the dietary supplement, beverage, functional food, personal care and sports nutrition industries. SupplySide West is all about the science and strategy around the development of finished products that drive the global business economy. Participants learn about new trends from over 1,300 exhibitors and more than 140 hours of educational and conference programming.

"I am very excited that Aljolynn will be sharing her vast knowledge of natural product and ingredient marketing to various generations with the perfect audience at SupplySide West," said Lindsey Carnett, President and CEO of Marketing Maven , which was just named for the second consecutive year to the prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. "Aljolynn can share years of wisdom, her recent research and case studies that are sure to intrigue and educate the thousands of buyers, suppliers, marketers and manufacturers that will be attending."

