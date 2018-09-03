ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 27-Aug-18 33,638 176.95 5,952,166.73 28-Aug-18 33,571 177.17 5,947,938.57 29-Aug-18 33,950 176.29 5,985,076.06 30-Aug-18 33,800 176.55 5,967,467.74 31-Aug-18 34,000 175.74 5,975,299.40

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).