ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Aug-18
|33,638
|176.95
|5,952,166.73
|28-Aug-18
|33,571
|177.17
|5,947,938.57
|29-Aug-18
|33,950
|176.29
|5,985,076.06
|30-Aug-18
|33,800
|176.55
|5,967,467.74
|31-Aug-18
|34,000
|175.74
|5,975,299.40
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
