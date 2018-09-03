Market Overview

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
September 03, 2018 8:00am   Comments
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
27-Aug-18  33,638  176.95  5,952,166.73
28-Aug-18  33,571  177.17  5,947,938.57
29-Aug-18  33,950  176.29  5,985,076.06
30-Aug-18  33,800  176.55  5,967,467.74
31-Aug-18  34,000  175.74  5,975,299.40

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

