Zipato's Smart Home Control Panels Get a Boost with DSP Group's ULE Voice

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) , a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced that Zipato, a leader in home automation, is incorporating DSP Group's DECT/ULE SoC (System on a Chip) into their new home automation controller – Zipatile2.



Voice in the smart home is fast becoming mandatory feature, and Zipato recognized the need to incorporate this technology into their newest line of tablet home controllers. The newest Zipato control panel, Zipatile2, brings the next level of home automation to smart homes, using DECT ULE's best-in-class high-definition two-way voice with low power consumption, enabling high quality wireless communication with the longest range and a dedicated frequency for interference-free communication. Zipato's new Zipatile2 will act as a ULE base station for all the ULE smart home sensors, powered by DSP Group's DHAN-M module for smart home sensors and DCX81 SoC for the base station, supporting both cellular IP-SIP hands-free communication.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Zipato, extending the footprint of ULE's reach into more smart homes across the globe," said Tali Chen, CVP Corporate Development & Chief Evangelist from DSP Group. "Zipato's home control panel leverages our ULE technology that is ideal for two-way voice and data support. Zipato tablet controllers also connect with numerous ULE devices guaranteeing an infrastructure of IoT services over high fidelity communication with a robust range. We are thrilled to see more partners adopting the ULE technology as a technology of choice."

"DSP Group's DECT technology offers us a unique combination of superb range, fast time-to-market, low-power consumption and multiple line support, which are all important for the success of our products," said Sebastian Popovic, Co-Founder at Zipato. "Given the growing momentum and increasing adoption of ULE technology, it was a natural step for us to work with DSP Group to add DECT/ULE technology."

DSP Group's DECT technology allows Zipato's controllers to have high-quality clear voice interaction all with ultra-low energy modules supporting worldwide DECT/ULE, hibernation mode, various peripherals, RF transceiver, and audio and video capabilities. As smart homes are becoming more reliant on voice user interface (VUI), DSP Group gives Zipato a competitive advantage with their home automation controllers.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) is a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and hardware reference designs, DSP Group enables OEMs/ODMs, consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to cost-effectively develop new revenue-generating products with fast time to market. At the forefront of semiconductor innovation and operational excellence for over two decades, DSP Group provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear™, video and VoIP technologies. DSP Group enables converged voice, audio, video and data connectivity across diverse mobile, consumer and enterprise products – from mobile devices, connected multimedia screens, and home automation & security to cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. Leveraging industry-leading experience and expertise, DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of converged communications at home, at the office and on the go. For more information, visit www.dspg.com .



About Zipato

Zipato is the tech company focusing on IoT and Smart Home market. Since 2013, the company is providing world's leading software platform for developing smart home and building systems. Zipato has been successfully deployed in more than 90 countries so far, providing its users with the ability to monitor and control their homes from anywhere and automate their smart home devices to further increase the quality of their life.

For more information about Zipato or its smart home products and services, please visit the company's website.

