Composition of Metso's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release, September 3, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EEST



Metso's four largest registered shareholders as of September 1, 2018, have nominated the following members to the Shareholders' Nomination Board:

- Petter Söderström, Investment Director, Solidium Oy (22,374,869 shares and votes, or 14.88% of share capital and votes);

- Niko Pakalén, Partner, Cevian Capital AB (20,813,714 shares and votes, or 13.84% of share capital and votes);

- Risto Murto, President and CEO, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,698,465 shares and votes, or 2.46% of share capital and votes); and

- Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company (3,642,606 shares and votes, or 2.42% of share capital and votes).

Mikael Lilius, Chair of Metso's Board of Directors, will serve as the Nomination Board's expert member.

The Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals covering the composition of the Board of Directors and remuneration of the Board members to the next Annual General Meeting.

