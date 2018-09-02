SHAREHOLDER ALERT: GLNCY FB HMNY GDS NLSN LOGM AMPE NVRO LCI CBS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS: GLNCY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 7, 2018

Class Period: September 30, 2016 and July 2, 2018

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

Class Period: October 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQCM: HMNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: August 15, 2017 and July 26, 2018

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2018

Class Period: November 2, 2016 and July 31, 2018

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

Class Period: March 1, 2017 and July 26, 2018

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: AMPE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Class Period: December 14, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

Class Period: January 8, 2018 and July 12, 2018

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

Class Period: February 14, 2014 and July 27, 2018

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

