Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors (ACAD)

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of persons and entities that acquired ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("ACADIA" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACAD) securities between April 29, 2016 and July 9, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"), asserting claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



Investors are hereby notified that they have September 17, 2018 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On April 9, 2018, CNN reported that "[p]hysicians, medical researchers and other experts told CNN that they worried that [NUPLAZID] had been approved too quickly, based on too little evidence that it was safe or effective. And given these mounting reports of deaths, they say that more needs to be done to assess Nuplazid's true risks." On this news, ACADIA's share price fell $5.03 per share, or 23.4%, to close at $16.50 per share on April 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that adverse events and safety concerns related to NUPLAZID threatened the drug's initial and continuing FDA approval; (2) that ACADIA engaged in business practices likely to attract regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about ACADIA's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

