Luxshare-ICT Demonstrates Ultra Low Power 400G QSFP-DD AOC and Introduces 200G/100G/25G Extended Temperature Class of Optical Pluggable Module/AOC Portfolio for Enterprise/Data Center & 5G Fronthaul at CIOE 2018

MILPITAS, Calif., Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxshare-ICT, a global designer/manufacturer of cable assembly and connector products, will be announced optics product demonstration to be held during the CIOE 2018 exhibition. The company will feature new 26Gbuad PAM4 optical module types, including 400G QSFP-DD SR8 transceiver, 400G OSFP SR8 transceiver and 200G QSFP56 SR4 transceiver. The company will also demonstrate its industrial leading ultra-low power 400G QSFP-DD AOC operating up to 50Gbps per lane and typical power consumption per end is less than 7.0 Watt.



Luxshare-ICT new MSA-compliant 400G SR8 MPO transceiver, which is enabled by short wavelength multi-mode Digital-Signal-Processing PAM4 signaling technology. PAM4 is a data modulation format that has been adopted by the IEEE for 50Gbs per lane Ethernet traffic and is expected to become the building block for future 50GE, 200GE and 400GE interconnects. Luxshare-ICT also releases MSA-compliant 200G SR8 MPO transceiver, which is enabled by short wavelength multi-mode Clock-Data-Recovery NRZ signaling technology.

Furthermore, Luxshare-ICT is pleased to introduce volume production ready 25Gbps SFP28 product portfolio including SFP28 AOC, SFP28 SR, SFP28 LR and CWDM series for Enterprise/Data Center & 5G Mobile Network Fronthaul applications. In parallel, 200G QSFP-DD/100G QSFP/25G SFP extended temperature class of AOCs operating from -5C~85C environmental condition start to be released to general customers. In addition to high speed optics product family, Luxshare-ICT also offers high performance 400Ge/800Ge QSFP-DD/OSFP DACs, I/O connectors, heat sink with EMI cages and next generation Gen-Z/PCIe interconnect cable solutions

Welcome to see these 8x50G PAM4 QSFP-DD AOCs demonstration in CIOE 2018 booth #1A53-3 at Shenzhen Convention Center.

