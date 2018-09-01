HCA Houston Healthcare Completes Purchase of North Cypress Medical Center

Houston, Texas, Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCA Houston Healthcare today announced the completion of the purchase of North Cypress Medical Center, further securing its position as a leader in providing community healthcare excellence in Houston.



North Cypress Medical Center is a 139-licensed bed acute care facility in Northwest Houston. The hospital was founded by physicians dedicated to providing their community with a sophisticated, upscale, patient-friendly healthcare environment that feels like a five-star hotel. Hospital services include the latest in state-of-the-art medical technology and equipment, as well as a full complement of specialties.



"We are very pleased to be expanding our care in Northwest Houston," said Troy Villarreal, HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division president. "North Cypress Medical Center will offer area residents greater access to the HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division's network of providers and services. Over the coming months, we will work closely with the hospital's medical staff, employees and the community to explore ways to enhance services and expand access to specialized healthcare throughout the area."



Jim Brown, previously the chief development officer (CDO) at HCA Healthcare's Gulf Coast Division, has been named CEO of North Cypress Medical Center. Brown joined the division as CDO in February 2017. Brown previously served as the senior vice president/CEO of ambulatory services for the Memorial Hermann Health System, the orthopedic service line executive for the Memorial Hermann Health System, and CEO of Memorial Hermann Sugar Land. He earned a bachelor's degree in marketing at Texas A&M University and a master's degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University. Brown is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and an advisory board member of the Trinity University Healthcare Administration Program.



"Jim Brown is uniquely qualified to lead North Cypress Medical Center," said Villarreal. "He has a strong background in hospital operations, a keen understanding of our strategic plan and a proven track record developing services that meet the community's healthcare needs."



The division is working closely and in partnership with hospital leadership, employees and physicians to ensure a smooth transition for patients and the community. North Cypress Medical Center is located at 21214 Northwest Freeway (Huffmeister Road and US 290). The purchase also includes four freestanding emergency centers in Barker Cypress, Spring Cypress, Fairfield, and Highway 249.

