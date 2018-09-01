ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on The Value of Mindfulness in Early Childhood Settings

Duluth, GA, Sept. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers SOC106: The Value of Mindfulness in Early Childhood Settings as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users September 1-30, 2018.



The concept of mindfulness is getting a lot of attention in popular culture these days, often accompanied by images of peaceful people sitting quietly in a serene setting. That's not exactly the picture that comes to mind when visualizing an early learning environment. So, the question is, can elements of mindfulness be brought into the daily routine, and can it have a positive impact in a child care setting? This course answers those questions and provides strategies early childhood education providers can begin to use right away.

Teachers have reported wonderful results from mindfulness practices in programs serving children as young as 2 and 3 years old. Children work better together and establish a classroom community. This sense of community causes a major reduction in the stress level of the entire group. Mindfulness practices can prevent instances of undesired behavior, increase focus and engagement, and promote a feeling of ownership and empowerment for the children. As an additional benefit, classroom communities tend to be more empathetic and kind classrooms.

This course provides participants with an understanding of their role in supporting mindfulness practices in the early childhood environment. The course explores the need for these calming and reflective approaches when working with young children. Participants will discover ways to plan for mindfulness throughout each day and arrange the early childhood classroom to support this approach.

"The content of this course benefits all childcare providers and parents," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Participants of this course will gain a wealth of new activity ideas that they can immediately implement in the classroom to teach children valuable social emotional skills."

SOC106: The Value of Mindfulness in Early Childhood Settings is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.

