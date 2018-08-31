SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NJ Top Docs proudly presents board certified gastroenterologist, Dr. Joseph Savon of South Jersey Gastroenterology for another year. Dr. Savon has been active in gastrointestinal research for many years while South Jersey Gastroenterology has been one of the leaders in comprehensive care for all gastrointestinal diseases and disorders for the past 25 years.

Recently, Dr. Savon has become certified by the American Board of Preventive Medicine in the subspeciality of Addiction Medicine. As of April 2018, only 1,230 physicians in the nation have obtained this designation.

Previously and presently, Dr. Savon holds a certification with the American Board of Addiction Medicine. He will be opening an outpatient detoxification unit with New Life Medical Detoxification in the near future with rehabilitation, residential and inpatient units to follow shortly thereafter. This venture is not affiliated with South Jersey Gastroenterology.

To learn more about Dr. Savon or to schedule an appointment, please click here to visit his customized NJ Top Doc webpage: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/dr-joseph-savon/

---

ABOUT US

NJ Top Docs a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.

NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.

For more information, e-mail us at info@NJTopDocs.com and/or visit http://www.NJTopDocs.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE NJ Top Docs