Dr. Debra Boyce elected President of the CMPA

OTTAWA, Aug. 23, 2018 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Protective Association (CMPA) is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Debra Boyce as President. This election is effective as of today.

Dr. Boyce is an experienced family physician based in Peterborough, Ontario, with a demonstrated history of working in community and hospital medical practice. Dr. Boyce is an active staff member at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, and the Peterborough Family Health Team. She also serves as preceptor of the Peterborough-Kawartha Family Medicine Residency program, the Rural Ontario Medical Program, and as an associate professor at both McMaster and Queen's Universities.

First elected to the CMPA Council in 2008, Dr. Boyce has served on the Executive Committee and many of the Association's governance committees. She has also chaired the Case Review Committee, the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, and the Member and Stakeholder Relations Committee. Prior to her election as president, Dr. Boyce served as the CMPA's second and first vice-president.

"I am honoured to be elected as President of the CMPA," says Dr. Boyce. "Our members' concerns and expectations are top of mind as physicians continue to practise under complex and challenging conditions. Along with my fellow CMPA Councillors, I am committed to ensuring the Association remains highly valuable to physicians and the healthcare system by supporting our strategic change initiatives, promoting safe medical care, and continuing to meet members' evolving needs."

Dr. Boyce assumes the CMPA presidency from Dr. Jean-Joseph Condé, a specialist in family medicine based in Val-d'Or, Québec, who served as President over a two-year term. "On behalf of the entire CMPA Council, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Condé for his tremendous contribution as the Association's President," says Dr. Boyce. "Under his stewardship, and recognizing the benefits of mutuality, the CMPA instituted the Member Support Program to help members reduce risk and decrease the likelihood of future medical-legal events. Dr. Condé was also instrumental in guiding the launch of Saegis, a CMPA subsidiary, to further extend the range of services available to our members." Dr. Condé will continue to sit as a member of the CMPA Council until the end of August 2019.

The CMPA delivers efficient, high-quality physician-to-physician advice and assistance in medical legal matters, including the provision of appropriate compensation to patients injured by negligent medical care. Our evidence- based products and services enhance the safety of medical care, reducing unnecessary harm and costs. As Canada's largest physician organization and with the support of our 100,000 physician members, the CMPA collaborates, advocates and effects positive change on important healthcare and medical legal issues. The Association is governed by an elected Council of physicians.

