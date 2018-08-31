Stull, Stull & Brody Announces Class Action Suit on Behalf of Purchasers of the Securities of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody ("SS&B") announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of REV Group, Inc. ("REV Group" or the "Company"), pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 27, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO").



The complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) REV Group was unable to use its strong visibility into future net sales to effectively plan and manage its backlog of vehicles; (ii) REV Group facilities were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired REV Group securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's January 27, 2017 IPO may contact Stull, Stull & Brody, by email to revgroup@ssbny.com, by telephone at 1-212-687-7230, Ext. 145, or by fax to 1-212-490-2022.

You may retain Stull, Stull & Brody, or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

SS&B has litigated class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions. SS&B has offices in New York and Beverly Hills. SS&B's website ( www.ssbny.com ) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

CONTACT:

Stull, Stull & Brody

1-212-687-7230, Ext. 145

Attn: Jason D'Agnenica

Email: revgroup@ssbny.com