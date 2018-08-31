ARC Group Worldwide Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

DELAND, Fla., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. ("ARC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ARCW) today announced Mr. Aaron Willman will join the Company's management team to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Willman succeeds R. Brian Knaley, who will leave the Company.



Mr. Willman has previously served as General Manager of the Company's ARC Stamping subsidiary since 2014, also known as Kecy Metal Technologies ("Kecy"), one of the industry's leading precision metal stamping companies. Prior to his affiliation with Kecy in 2013, Mr. Willman was employed by Plante Moran from 2008 to 2012 where he qualified for his CPA credentials and served in their tax, consulting, and audits teams. Plante Moran is the 14th largest certified public accounting and business advisory firm in the United States offering audit, accounting, tax and business advisory consulting services. Mr. Willman obtained his bachelor's degree at Bowling Green University with dual majors in accounting and finance, with an additional concentration in economics.

Alan Quasha, CEO of the Company, said: "The Board and I are very pleased that Aaron Willman is joining the executive team. He has performed well in his subsidiary management role and we look forward to his continuing contributions." Mr. Quasha also commented, "We wish Mr. Knaley all the best in his future endeavors."

The effective date for the transition of the Chief Financial Officer position will occur on the earlier of: (i) the first business day following the filing of the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018; or (ii) September 20, 2018.

