NCM Asset Management Ltd. Announces Eligible Dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCM Asset Management Ltd, the Manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds, alternative funds and limited partnerships ("NCM Investments"), announced today that dividends have been declared for the following funds:



$0.066 per share* for NCM Income Growth Class

$0.043 per share* for NCM Global Income Growth Class

$0.040 per share* for NCM US Dividend Plus Class



All dividends are payable on August 31, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2018.

NCM Asset Management Ltd. hereby advises that these dividends are designated to be "eligible dividends" pursuant to subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation, with the exception of the T6 Series and F6 Series in the NCM Global Income Growth Class and NCM Income Growth Class who each allocate $nil as eligible dividends.

Shareholders with questions regarding the tax treatment of dividends should consult with their own tax advisors or contact their local office of the Canada Revenue Agency and, where applicable, the provincial taxation authorities.

NCM Asset Management Ltd. is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.norrep.com for more details about NCM Investments.

For more information, please contact:

Dealer & Client Services

NCM Asset Management Ltd.

(877) 431-1407

* Based on the F Series; rates may differ for other series