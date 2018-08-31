The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of LOGM, AMPE, LCI, CBS and PZZA

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Class Period: March 1, 2017 to July 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2018

According to the complaint, LogMeIn, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, shares of LogMeIn fell $26.60 to close at $77.85 per share on July 27, 2018.

Get additional information about the LOGM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/logmein-inc?wire=3





Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAmerican: AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

Throughout the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the AMPE lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-form?wire=3





Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Class Period: February 7, 2018 to August 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Lannett Company, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lannett faced a substantial risk of the loss of its exclusivity agreement with Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals; (2) accordingly, Lannett's reported revenues were unsustainable; and (3) as a result, Lannett's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the LCI lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/lannett-company-inc-loss-form?wire=3





CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Class Period: February 14, 2014 to July 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The complaint alleges CBS Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBS executives, including the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company's business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Get additional information about the CBS lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/cbs-corporation-loss-form?wire=3





Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Class Period: February 25, 2014 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 29, 2018

Throughout the class period, Papa John's International, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Papa John's executives, including Defendant John H. Schnatter, had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (ii) Papa John's Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (iii) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John's business and operations, and expose Papa John's to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (iv) as a result, Papa John's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PZZA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/papa-johns-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3





Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.