LeMaitre Vascular to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) announced today that it will be presenting at the Wells Fargo Healthcare and RW Baird Healthcare conferences next week.



George LeMaitre, Chairman & CEO, is scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, MA. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM EDT.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the RW Baird Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:40 AM EDT.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .