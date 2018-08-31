Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl Tight End Zach Ertz and 2017 U.S. Women's Soccer Player of the Year Julie Ertz Help Kids Succeed in Haiti

Austin, TX, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz and 2017 U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Player of the Year Julie Ertz have had the opportunity to achieve their dreams and now want to help children in Haiti do the same. In July, the couple formally launched the Ertz Family Foundation and established the Ertz Family Foundation Haiti Scholarship Fund with an $80,000 donation to help high school graduates in Haiti attend college.



The donation provides the first year of a college education for students who were raised at the orphanage at Mission of Hope: Haiti. These students have defied the odds by graduating from high school in a country where, according to UNICEF, 60% of students drop out of school before 6th grade, and less than 1% of high school graduates receive a post-secondary education.



"We want to see these amazing kids reach their potential, achieve their dreams, and be all that God created them to be," said Julie Ertz. "Our foundation's vision is to transform lives through faith, hope, and love. This is an incredible opportunity to do just that."



The scholarship fund will allow recipients to attend local colleges and universities in Haiti by paying for tuition, books, supplies, transportation, and meals.



The graduates receiving the scholarships are excited not only to continue their education, but to help change their nation.



"I want to become a business woman in Haiti and help make my country better," said Macqueline Chery, who was raised at the Mission of Hope: Haiti orphanage. "I believe I can make a difference and feel blessed to have the opportunity."



The inspiration for the foundation began with a life-changing visit by Zach to Mission of Hope: Haiti this spring. Upon his return, he and Julie began brainstorming how to help others and spread hope. That led to the launch of the Ertz Family Foundation in June and now the Ertz Family Foundation Haiti Scholarship Fund.



"I really wanted to give back to the incredible people in Haiti who touched my life," said Zach. "I knew Mission of Hope: Haiti was the right partner with whom to do that, because they shared our foundation's commitment to stewarding resources well for the greatest impact."



Mission of Hope has been in Haiti for 20 years and impacts hundreds of thousands of Haitians each year through orphan care, nutrition, education, and medical care.



The Ertz family hopes the scholarship fund will provide a post-secondary education for many more students in the future.



To help fund a student's college education through the Ertz Family Foundation Haiti Scholarship Fund, visit: www.mohhaiti.org/ertz-family-foundation-haiti-scholarship-fund or www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org/haiti.



About the Ertz Family Foundation

The Ertz Family Foundation is a fiscally-sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a nonprofit corporation with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under IRS Section 501(c)(3). The Foundation works to transform lives through faith, hope and love, empowering others by sharing faith, learning through sports and advancing education to build supportive communities. For more information, visit http://www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org and follow the Ertz Family Foundation on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation.



About Mission of Hope: Haiti

As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope: Haiti exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child in Haiti. By focusing on four key areas: healthy churches, healthy people, a healthy economy, and healthy schools, Mission of Hope believes a nation can be transformed, village by village, one life at a time. Through partnerships with local churches and indigenous organizations throughout Haiti, Mission of Hope feeds over 91,000 children daily, impacts over 10,000 students through education, trains over 1,700 farmers, and provides medical care to over 30,000 patients annually. For more information about how Mission of Hope is working to transform a nation, visit www.mohhaiti.org and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @mohhaiti.

